$0.14 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Culp reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 12,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,020. Culp has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.49 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

