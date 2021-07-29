Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 5.48 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,550. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 401.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

