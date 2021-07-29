$581.78 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $581.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $604.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $211.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

MUR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,352. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

