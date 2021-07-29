KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,379.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 6% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007124 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.01237710 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.