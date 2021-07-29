Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.48 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

UPWK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 1,432,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82. Upwork has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.