Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 290,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.