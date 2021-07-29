HM Payson & Co. Sells 35,903 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,903 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 356,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,898,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $232.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.