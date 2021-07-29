Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Drops By 65.6%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,902. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

