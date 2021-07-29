Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

