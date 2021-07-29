Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSE JRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 73,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

