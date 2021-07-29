Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 77.4%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,741. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 161.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

