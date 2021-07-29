$163.52 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $163.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $170.06 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $641.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $670.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $654.46 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $695.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 11,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,589. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.