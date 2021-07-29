Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.32). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

PEGA stock traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.35. 396,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.79. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

