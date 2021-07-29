Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.
Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 481,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.
About Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
