Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 481,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

