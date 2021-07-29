Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:VIST traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 10,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

