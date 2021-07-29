Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,827. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

