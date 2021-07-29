Intrust Bank NA Sells 12,679 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 739,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,423,258. The company has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

