Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 260,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $518.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

