Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.38. 27,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

