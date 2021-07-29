Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $58,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.66. 122,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

