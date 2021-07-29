Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,761 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKG. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SKG stock traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,030 ($52.65). The company had a trading volume of 251,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £113.09. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51). The company has a market cap of £10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

