comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. comScore’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 12,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,716. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.