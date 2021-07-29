Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 802365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

