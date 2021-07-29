Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 82.0% in July

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 66,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 86,409 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

NYSE BWG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 23,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,827. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

