Syntropy Reaches Market Cap of $89.18 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $89.18 million and approximately $430,883.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,351,103 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

