First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,002 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 2,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

