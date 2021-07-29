Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 70.8% in July

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

DEX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 24,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

