Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35-$11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.25. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.350-$11.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.79. 1,220,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

