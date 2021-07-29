CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%.

CBTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $680.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

