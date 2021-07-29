Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.