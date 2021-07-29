Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.
Several research firms have commented on CP. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.