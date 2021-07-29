Marine Products Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MPX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370. The firm has a market cap of $549.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

