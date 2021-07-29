Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

