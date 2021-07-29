Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.40.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
