Liberum Capital Downgrades Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to Hold

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 513 ($6.70) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88). Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital cut Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of SUMO traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 480 ($6.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,332,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £823.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00. Sumo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.77).

In related news, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.