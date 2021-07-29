Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday.

MNZS traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 335.40 ($4.38). The company had a trading volume of 281,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,703. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market cap of £308.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.40.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

