Invst LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,239. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.