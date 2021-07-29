Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

