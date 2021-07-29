Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,945. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.