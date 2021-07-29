Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 447,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

