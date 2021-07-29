Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFRX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 2,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,422. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

