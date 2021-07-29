Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

