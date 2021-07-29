AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,028. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.19 million, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

