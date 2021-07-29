Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 409,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,741. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

