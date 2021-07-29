Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 409,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,741. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
