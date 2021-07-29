Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 3,802

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Shares of LON FUTR traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,482 ($45.49). 130,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,089.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 53.73.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

