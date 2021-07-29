HC Wainwright Boosts Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to $729.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $703.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sanofi by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

