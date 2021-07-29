$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

NYSE RF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 290,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,957. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

