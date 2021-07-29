Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%.

SWKH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWKH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.21. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

