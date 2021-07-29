Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $608.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $608.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.88 million and the highest is $628.19 million. CAE reported sales of $397.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -260.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

