Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,831. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

