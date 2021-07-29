Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Twitter stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 736,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,207. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.30 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

