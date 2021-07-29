Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Littelfuse updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.070-$3.230 EPS.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.58. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.